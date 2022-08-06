Sharjah (Union)

Tomorrow, “Sunday”, the Sharjah Summer Blitz Chess Championship for juniors under 14 years old will be launched, as part of the summer activity program of Al-Thiqa Club for the Disabled, under the slogan “Our holiday is not”, in cooperation with the Sharjah Cultural Chess Club, and under the supervision of the Sharjah Sports Council.

13 clubs will participate in the tournament, of which 5 represent clubs for people with disabilities, namely Al-Thiqa for the disabled, Dubai for the disabled, Khor Fakkan for the disabled, Abu Dhabi for the people of determination and Al Ain for the people of determination, in addition to Maliha, Sharjah Cultural Chess, Girls of Sharjah, Hamriyah, Union Kalba, Al Bataeh, Al Dhaid and Khorfakkan. The tournament aims to discover and identify Levels of new and unranked talents in chess, and the development of the spirit of competition among participating players.

Dr. Tariq Sultan bin Khadim, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Al-Thiqa Club for the Disabled, confirmed that chess is one of the new mathematics that the club has included, and it has received a great demand from members of the club with disabilities, noting that the goal of the participation is to train and develop the mental, physical, social and psychological capabilities of people with disabilities, and to implant The self-confidence of the participating players, which motivates them to positively interact towards success and competition and develop creative thinking, to emphasize their ability to play all sports. The tournament also contributes to a good and positive definition of the benefits and features of chess. And disseminate it more among the local community groups.