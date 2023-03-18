Half-Life 2: Episode One VR Mod is a new artisanal enterprise by the same authors of Half-Life 2 VR Mod, which already allowed the original Valve game to be played in a VR context in a convincing way, and now the question expands with this further work available on Steam.

Also this new one Half-Life 2: Episode One VR Mod it is compatible with all headsets supported by SteamVR, including Meta Quest 2, HTC Vive and Valve Index.

Being developed by the Source VR Mod Team, also in this case it is a truly remarkable elaboration, which allows you to replay the famous Half-Life 2: Episode One within virtual reality in a very convincing way.

It’s not just a adaptation Graphic: The mod introduces a new integrated radial menu system, in order to work better with the headset controllers, the possibility to use two-handed weapons, manual reloading and various options that can be activated such as the laser sight and more.

The mod also makes the use of the Gravity Gun particularly fun, from what can also be seen in the presentation trailer shown above. The mod is free, as long as you own a copy of Half-Life 2: Episode One of course.