He books a flight from Tokyo to Bari, but they send him to Bali. “I’ll tell you what happened”, says the influencer Marco Togni in a video on Instagram, directed at the ‘Follow me’ Festival in Trani. “Basically a few days ago I called the concierge of my credit card and told him I had to go to Bari. He made the reservation, but what made me suspicious when I got the tickets was the stopover in Jakarta in Indonesia. These Japanese people made a mistake the ‘l’ with the ‘r’ and they flew to Bali”. “Oh well, come on, Bali is just a Bari who didn’t believe in it enough” comments one of his followers on Instagram. “Between Bali and Bari, I choose Bali” jokes another, while a young woman points out to him with a pinch of malice: “But they will have sent you the confirmation, right?? You have to check, then the charge on a credit card flight to Bali will never cost the same as a flight to Bari, right??!!”.