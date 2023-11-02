Home page politics

From: Christian Germans

Daniel Halemba is allowed to move freely in the state parliament. The AfD colleagues demonstratively take him into their midst – despite suspicions of incitement to hatred.

Munich – He doesn’t take a step alone on this plenary day. Always at least one party friend, often several in a group, escorts Daniel Halemba through the Maximilianeum on his first day. When he sits down in the back row in the plenary session, as newcomers often do, they bring him to the front, row 3, middle.

With demonstrative closeness, some even with hugs, the AfD greets the MP in their midst, who is making ugly headlines with his arrest warrant, which is still valid. Halemba, 22, is allowed to move freely in the Maximilianeum. He is released against conditions, has to report to the police in Würzburg every week and is banned from contact with his right-wing extremist fraternity.

Public prosecutor’s office is investigating AfD man: copy of SS material probably found in Halemba’s room

It is now clear what exactly he is accused of. The public prosecutor’s office is investigating him and four suspects for incitement to hatred and using the symbols of anti-constitutional organizations. During a raid in September, a guest book was confiscated from the fraternity house. Inside: an entry with “Sieg Heil”, signed with Halemba’s name.

Daniel Halemba (M) is again sitting in the plenary session of the Bavarian State Parliament. © Peter Kneffel/dpa

In the room the 22-year-old lived in, a printout of an order from SS chief Heinrich Himmler from October 1939 with an “SS” symbol was discovered. It is probably about Himmler’s order to unmarried members of the SS to hastily father children before going to war (“beyond the limits of civil laws and customs”).

AfD politician Halemba: Nazi devotional items in the fraternity house – pre-trial detention is still possible

The public prosecutors report that they found Nazi devotional items and anti-Semitic writings in the fraternity house: “The evaluation of numerous seized data storage devices and cell phones is currently ongoing.” Brass knuckles, a machete, batons, a one-hand knife and a blank gun were also found. Halemba, the youngest MP, again spoke of an arbitrary arrest warrant against him.

According to the public prosecutor’s office, Halemba probably tried massively to harass another defendant. That was one reason for the arrest warrant. It is possible that he will be taken back into custody. After the arrest warrant has been suspended, the Würzburg public prosecutor’s office is still examining whether it will lodge a complaint. Halemba does not have parliamentary immunity in the matter. However, he would only lose his mandate if he were convicted (a prison sentence of over a year).

It is possible that there will be further trouble within the party. This is how Halemba is loud Mirror can be seen in a photo that shows him at a demonstration of the right-wing extremist Identitarian Movement (IB) in Vienna on November 20, 2021. The IB is on the AfD’s incompatibility list. Nevertheless, other members of the AfD state parliament probably also have connections to these circles. (CD)