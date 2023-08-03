The McLaren MP4/13

The first McLaren born from the pencil of Adrian Newey, that of 1998, scared the competition from the very first qualifying in Australia, where Mika Hakkinen and David Coulthard easily conquered the front row of the grid, inflicting more than seven tenths of a gap on the first of their rivals, Michael Schumacher in a Ferrari. And the race was an even more terrifying monologue for the opponents, with Heinz-Harald Frentzen in the Williams crossing the finish line in third position, one turn off.

During the championship, Ferrari and Michael Schumacher were able to get back on top and drag the world fight to the last race in Suzuka, without however avoiding the double driver-manufacturer world championship victory by Mika Hakkinen and McLaren, who won a total of 9 GPs against 6 in Maranello.

Hakkinen talks dominance in F1

“When I ran and won and dominated in 1998 with my teammate David Coulthard, I felt that year was fantastic“, he said Mika Hakkinen in an interview granted to RacingNews365carrying on: “It wasn’t boring for me and I’m sure Max is having the same experience too. He doesn’t get bored, he doesn’t think that races are boring ”.

The two-time world champion from Finland then continued in his commentary: “He’s always pushing his personal limit and that of his performance, which is great. Obviously enthusiasts who aren’t Max fans watch the grands prix and think they are boring. Max is a winner at the moment, as is Red Bull, this is motorsport. Will it last forever? No, because that’s how the story goes. There will be some changes in the forces involved. When it will happen I don’t know, but they deserved the success they are getting. Let them enjoy it”Hakkinen concluded.