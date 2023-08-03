The 2024 MotoGP grid has begun to take shape with the first transfer made official yesterday. Yamaha has decided to do without Franco Morbidelli, who will be replaced by Alex Rins of the LCR team next season. As far as Ducati is concerned, for the moment nothing has moved and the possible scenarios will depend on the choices that will concern Marco Bezzecchi.

The Italian intends to extend his adventure with the VR46 by obtaining a latest generation bike, but a promotion at Pramac still seems like a possibility. He would succeed Johann Zarco, in which case the place vacated at VR46 would probably go to Morbidelli, a member of the Academy founded by Rossi. Zarco, who doesn’t yet have a contract for the 2024 season, could therefore be a candidate for the handlebar vacated by Rins at the Honda LCR.

Upon his arrival at Silverstone on Thursday, Zarco admitted he was still in the dark as to whether the extension he was evaluating with Pramac could materialise. “I don’t know,” he said. “I expected to see things clearer over the summer and, in the end, it’s even darker. This year I have a manager and I’m letting him handle it, it’s much better.”

When asked to clarify his situation, the Frenchman was unable to give a more precise answer. “I don’t know yet,” he said simply.

Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Goal to win before the end of the season

Preferring to keep questions about his future in MotoGP as far from his mind as possible, Johann Zarco took advantage of the summer break to improve his physical condition, in the hope of benefiting from it at the end of a very demanding season that will see the riders contest eight races over ten weekends, with the Asian tour followed by trips to Australia, Qatar and Valencia.

“I’ve trained well in the last five weeks and I hope to be very good in the second part of the season. I’ve tried to better manage my energies in view of the many consecutive races. It will be difficult for many riders. I want to be the one who can anticipate better things, get good results and fight for the win, as I have tried to do for many races”.

Managing physical energies, but also stress, will be very important according to Johann: “We have seen many injuries and accidents because during the weekends you are tired and the riders can make mistakes or try something. You try more things because you lose a a bit of self-control. The break was useful for recovering energy, but these can run out after a few races. I’ll try to control them and hope it’s a good strategy.”