According to the program, Hakimi spoke to a close friend about his accusation of rape, saying that the matter was “orchestrated” and “he was deceived.”

The program revealed, according to the Spanish newspaper “AS”, that Hakimi’s friend, whose identity was not revealed, said that the Moroccan player’s family was suffering from the spread of the news of sexual assault.

Hakimi was formally charged with rape on Friday, according to the prosecutor’s office in Nanterre, a western suburb of the capital, Paris.

Prosecutors questioned Hakimi on Thursday following accusations by a 24-year-old woman of rape at the player’s home in Boulogne-Billancourt on February 25.

Prosecutors said that judicial control over Hakimi prevents him from communicating with the girl, yet he is authorized to leave French territory.

Investigators heard the plaintiff, on Wednesday, and her lawyer, Rachel Flor Pardot, told “Agence France Presse”: “We took note of the indictment. My client keeps all her statements. She chose to speak to justice exclusively and does not wish to publish the case for her safety.”

Case details