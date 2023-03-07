California Governor Gavin Newsom announced on Monday (6) that the state “will not do business” with Walgreens or any other drugstore chain that does not distribute medication for abortions.

“California will not do business with Walgreens or any company that cowers in the face of extremists and endangers women’s lives,” wrote Democrat Newsom on Twitter, although he did not elaborate on the consequences of this policy change.

Walgreens, the second-largest chain of pharmacies in the United States behind CVS Health, announced last Friday that it will not sell abortion pills, among other drugs, in 20 states of the country, after attorneys general of those states, governed by the Republican Party , send a letter to the network.

In the letter, they cited plans by Walgreens to sell abortive drugs through the mail and the possibility that the company could become the target of a lawsuit if this occurred in states such as Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, Texas or Utah, among others.

“We emphasize that it is our responsibility as state attorneys general to uphold the law and protect the health, safety, and well-being of women and unborn children in our states,” the attorneys wrote in the letter, sent Feb.

In the document, they warned that federal law (despite a “bizarre interpretation” of the matter by the Joe Biden administration, they claimed) and laws of many American states prohibit the distribution of abortive drugs by mail and argued that “abortion pills are much riskier than surgical abortions, according to established scientific consensus”.

In a statement, Walgreens said that, “as a certified pharmacy”, it will distribute mifepristone – the first drug to initiate the medical abortion process – only in jurisdictions where it is “legal and operationally feasible”, according to “federal and state laws”.

Pharmaceutical abortions accounted for one-third of all abortions in the United States in 2021, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a pro-abortion organization.

A Texas federal judge is expected to rule soon on a lawsuit challenging medical abortion in the US.

Last year, the US Supreme Court overturned the nearly 50-year-old Roe v. Wade and returned to allowing American states to freely legislate on abortion. As a result, several states have reactivated, enacted, or passed pro-life laws.