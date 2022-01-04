The army in Burkina Faso announced, on Monday, that its forces carried out various military operations in the north and west of the country, between December 28 and January 2, which resulted in “the neutralization of dozens of terrorists,” according to AFP.

This announcement was made by the Army Chief of Staff, during a press conference, in which it reviewed the developments of military operations against the extremist militants, noting that on January 2, units of the Defense and Security Forces, backed by the Air Force, carried out offensive operations that resulted in the dismantling of a terrorist base in the town of Tipata in the Cascade region.

The Burkinabe Army Chief of Staff added that this operation resulted in “the neutralization of 10 terrorists” and “the seizure or destruction of weapons, vehicles, communications vehicles, food, fuel, prohibited products and various other materials,” according to AFP.

The Burkina Faso army confirmed that it did not incur any casualties during this operation.

At the beginning of 2022, units of the army and the National Gendarmerie in Gomburu thwarted an attack by militants on their base, according to the General Staff, which confirmed that “an updated toll indicates the killing of 30 terrorists and the wounding of 13 soldiers.”

On December 30, about 20 terrorists were “neutralized” in the town of Itako in the Sahel region “during an offensive operation carried out by military units”, according to the French agency.

On December 28, a column of terrorists was intercepted in the Diguel region during a coordinated action between the Burkina Faso army and the air force of the French Operation Barkhane, which “neutralized about 20 terrorists, and weapons, vehicles and communications equipment were destroyed.”

Like neighboring Mali and Niger, Burkina Faso has been witnessing since 2015 a cycle of violence attributed to extremist armed groups linked to al-Qaeda and ISIS.

These acts of violence have resulted in at least 2,000 deaths and the displacement of 1.4 million people.