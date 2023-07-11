The study said that women who spend a long time working in places full of dyes and cosmetics are more likely to develop ovarian cancer.

Research has shown that those who have spent 10 years or more in hairdressers, barbershops or beauty salons have three times the average risk of developing the disease.

Women working in accounting, construction, apparel and sales are also more likely to develop ovarian cancer than others.

About 7,500 women in the UK develop ovarian cancer each year and there are 4,100 annual deaths.

The causes of ovarian cancer are not well understood and nine out of 10 cases cannot be prevented, according to Cancer Research UK.

“Women working in hairdressing professions are exposed to hundreds of chemicals in high concentrations, including hair dyes, shampoos, conditioners, hair styling products and cosmetics,” said Dr Anita Kaushik, from the University of Montreal in Canada.

The study used data from 491 women diagnosed with ovarian cancer in Montreal, Canada, between 2010 and 2016.

They compared them to 897 women who did not have cancer and were given access to their jobs, medical histories and general health.

There were 18 chemicals of greatest concern, many of which have already been screened for agents linked to cancer by the International Agency for Research on Cancer.

It included ammonia, hydrogen peroxide, hair dust, polyester fibers, formaldehyde, propellant gases, and benzene.