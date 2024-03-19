Greenpeace declared 2023 as the year of devastation, being the hottest that has been reported so far. The Environmental emergencies claimed thousands of lives around the world and cost billions of dollars in damage.

The extreme environmental conditions, from floods to firescaused the internal displacement of thousands of people who had to abandon their homes due to the imminent danger.

The year 2023 saw everything from record-breaking torrential rains in Southeast Asia and Europe that caused catastrophic floods and landslides, to droughts in Africa that exacerbated hunger and poverty in the region, announced catastrophes in the face of which the efforts of the countries They seem to have fallen short.

Floods in 15 countries

Floods in New Zealand They cost the lives of three people in Auckland, the largest city in the country, where the roads became rivers as rainfall records were broken by Cyclone Gabrielle. The authorities declared “an unprecedented climate event.”

In February, heavy rains in the coastal areas of Sao Paulo They caused landslides and claimed the lives of at least 36 people.

In northern Italy, Thousands left homeless by floods. Due to droughts in previous years, the region's lands were found less able to absorb water, which worsened the flooding.

In the north of the country, in the states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, the worst torrential rains in the last 50 years.

Floods and landslides Several people were killed in the Japanese region of Kyushuwhere unprecedented rains fell in a period of several weeks.

In southern Korea, the Cheongju city flooded after a nearby river overflowed due to heavy rain. Thousands of people had to be evacuated and several people were reported missing.

Greece, Türkiye, Bulgaria and Slovenia

After an excessively dry summerthe countries of Greece, Türkiye and Bulgaria experienced a wave of rain that flooded the streetscausing irreparable damage to their homes, buildings and infrastructure.

The local storm “Hans” caused extremely high water levels, flooding and damage throughout southern Norway.

The authorities issued a “black storm warning” when he Typhoon Haikui caused the heaviest rains the region has seen in 140 years.

Typhoon “Saola” caused heavy rains and strong winds in the northeastern part of the Philippines, where most of the land is used for agriculture.

In September, it was declared the state of emergency in New York after a severe storm caused flash flooding that overwhelmed the transportation system.

More than 11,000 people died when the city of Derna was flooded due to extreme rains that collapsed a nearby dam.

Cyclone Freddy left destruction and death in three countries

Cyclone Freddy claimed 605 lives across southern Africa, in the countries of Zimbabwe, Malawi and Mozambique. The damage it left in its wake affected millions of people. Torrential rains and brutal winds caused hectares of farmland, roads and infrastructure to be damaged. This is considered the longest cyclone in history.

Fires in five countries

The season of wildfires in Alberta started early due to extremely dry weather conditions. Ninety-one wildfires burned simultaneously and 27 were considered uncontrollable.

Several forest fires spread across the island of maui with the strong winds that aggravated the situation. More than 10,000 residents, including indigenous people, were forced to flee to the ocean.

Thousands of hectares in residential and agricultural areas burned due to a forest fire that burned for four days in southern Portugal.

Due to extreme heat and prolonged drought, forests in Greece suffered a devastating fire which caused the death of several residents.

Only In 2023, more than 11 million acres will have burned in the Amazonand while the fire season is cyclical in the Amazon, the staggering increase in the length of the dry season, coupled with the intense El Niño, has made the fires uncontrollable and distressing.

Heat wave in China

For second consecutive Year, China experienced extreme heat waveswith temperatures reaching 41°C in many regions.

Drought in the Amazon

The Amazon River has recorded an unprecedented low flow. The river's main source, the Rio Negro, is at its lowest level since records began in the early 1990s. With thousands of animal species and livelihoods dependent on the Amazon, this drought is an alarming reminder. of the climate disaster in which we find ourselves.

Toxic smog in India

A cloud of toxic smoke covered the city of Delhi and its surroundings, which caused dangerous health risks. The government ordered schools to close for safety reasons, but continuing fires in agricultural areas and the increasing number of polluting vehicles continued to worsen pollution.

2024 starts with fire

Just this 2024 An environmental tragedy of great magnitude has already been recorded: fires in Chile. In two of the hardest hit cities, Viña del Mar and Quilpue -located about 120 kilometers from the capital Santiago-, entire towns were left in ashes.

The forest fire spread quickly and got out of control almost from the beginning, driven by some extreme weather conditions, strong winds and flammable trees.

The magnitude of the tragedy was due to the fact that Chile, a country immersed in a prolonged drought, faces continuous water supply problems to combat forest fires in urban areas.

Due, more than 120 people died and around 15,000 homes were affected in the Valparaíso region.

