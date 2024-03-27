Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/27/2024 – 17:37

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, stated, in an interview with CNN recorded on Tuesday and shown in full this Wednesday, 27, that the President of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, both in relation to price policy and of Petrobras' investments, will act as controller so that the company, for example, invests more in an ecological transformation plan.

The minister's assessment is that directing Petrobras' investments, as in the example of ecological transformation, does not seem like an intervention in the state-owned company.

When asked about other state-owned companies, he mentioned that, in the case of Eletrobras, discussing the Union's representation on the board is not abnormal and also does not constitute intervention.

In an excerpt from an interview with CNN already released, Haddad mentioned that the Department's role is to contribute to a good business environment in the country, which includes calming market sentiments when there is noise about government actions with state-owned companies.