Hacksaw Ridge: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Rete 4

Tonight, August 4, 2024, at 9:20 p.m. on Rete 4, Hacksaw Ridge will air, a 2016 film directed by Mel Gibson. It tells the true story of Desmond Doss, the first conscientious objector in the United States Army to receive the Medal of Honor. The cast of the film, which was presented out of competition at the 73rd Venice International Film Festival, includes Andrew Garfield, who plays Doss, Vince Vaughn, Sam Worthington, Luke Bracey, Hugo Weaving, Ryan Corr, Teresa Palmer, and Rachel Griffiths. But let’s see all the information in detail together.

Plot

Young Desmond Doss, raised in Lynchburg, Virginia, was raised a Seventh-day Adventist and has a firm belief in the commandment not to kill since he nearly accidentally killed his younger brother while they were wrestling. At the age of 23, Desmond helps a man who was injured while repairing his car by taking him to the hospital, where he meets Dorothy Schutte, a nurse. The two fall in love and Desmond confides in her that he wants to pursue a career in medicine. When World War II breaks out, Desmond plans to enlist to help people in need, but, as a conscientious objector, he wants to serve in the army as a military rescuer. His father Tom, a troubled veteran of World War I, is deeply irritated by his son’s decision. Before leaving for Fort Jackson, South Carolina, he asks Dorothy to marry him, and she agrees to marry him.

Doss, under the training of Sergeant Howell, excels in physical performance, but becomes an outcast among his fellow soldiers when he refuses to pick up a rifle and participate in Saturday drills. Howell and Captain Glover attempt to expel Doss on psychiatric grounds, but their superior refuses. The sergeant begins to torment Doss by subjecting him to grueling work, hoping to discourage him and make him voluntarily discharge. One night, Doss is brutally beaten by his fellow soldiers, but he refuses to identify his attackers and continues his training.

Hacksaw Ridge: The Movie Cast

We have seen the plot of Hacksaw Ridge, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the full list of actors with their respective roles:

Andrew Garfield: Desmond Doss

Vince Vaughn: Sergeant Howell

Sam Worthington: Captain Glover

Luke BraceySmitty Riker

Hugo Weaving: Tom Doss

Ryan Corr: Lieutenant Manville

Teresa Palmer: Dorothy Schutte

Rachel GriffithsBertha Doss

Richard Roxburgh: Colonel Stelzer

Luke Pegler: Milt “Hollywood” Zane

Ben Mingay: Grease Nolan

Richard Pyros: Randall “Teach” Fuller

Firass Dirani: Vito Rinnelli

Milo Gibson:Lucky Ford

Damien ThomlinsonRalph Morgan

Robert Morgan: Colonel Sangston

Nathaniel Buzolic as Harold “Hal” Doss

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Hacksaw Ridge live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will air tonight – August 4, 2024 – at 9:20 pm on Rete 4. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity.