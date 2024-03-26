Late this Monday, just at midnight, it was learned about the candidacy for presidential candidate of Manuel Rosales, governor of the state of Zulia, opponent of Hugo Chávez, former political prisoner and head of the Un Nuevo Tiempo (UNT) party. one of the two opposition coalitions that Chavismo allowed to register a candidate in the National Electoral Council.

The other authorized movement was the Democratic Unity Roundtable (MUD). And, in theory, given the impossibility of nominating María Corina Machado, both parties would present the name of Corina YorisMachado's replacement. But it appears UNT went its own way.

María Corina Machado and Corina Yoris.

This Monday, however, Machado addressed the country and assured that The opposition has done everything to achieve the mandate of October 22, referring to the primaries in which she was the winner.

“There are deep disappointments, anger and indignation, many people feel that they were mocked, that these latest actions ignore the mandate of the Venezuelans. We must accept it, only then do disappointments and betrayals become lessons,” Machado said in the press conference this Tuesday.

To the international community, meanwhile, the opposition leader rebuked: “If they don't let 4,000,000 Venezuelans abroad register, are these elections?”

The opposition insisted that the international community “has no excuses” to “wash Maduro's face,” who, in addition, this Sunday formalized his registration for the presidential elections of July 28 accompanied by supporters.

Machado distanced himself from the candidacy of Governor Manuel Rosales. “What we warned about for many months ended up happening: the regime chose its candidates,” Machado concluded at the press conference in which he insisted: “My candidate is Corina Yoris,” an academic who was nominated to represent her in the election but was blocked. on the platform of the electoral authority prevented his registration.

What happened to Yoris?

Rosales, a former rival of Hugo Chávez, was registered around midnight this Monday, at the edge of the closing of the nominations, to face President Nicolás Maduro in the elections in Venezuela, after The main opposition coalition reported that it was prevented from presenting its candidate.

Rosales, governor of the state of Zulia.

Un Nuevo Tiempo (UNT), one of the political parties that makes up the opposition Unitarian Platform coalition, nominated Manuel Rosales as a candidate for the presidential elections on July 28, confirmed the president of the National Electoral Council (CNE), Elvis Amoroso.

The Venezuelan opposition party Un Nuevo Tiempo (UNT), led by the candidate for the July 28 presidential elections Manuel Rosales, said this Tuesday that He is committed to the electoral route, “even in the worst conditions”, and rejected the option of abstention.

Due to circumstances not yet explained, the opposition forces were on their way to being left out of the electoral race and something in which we have been clear and firm is that abstention is not an option.

UNT, which did not explain what these “conditions” are, registered Rosales, current governor of the state of Zulia, as an applicant, without confirming whether he has the support of the anti-Chavista coalition Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD), whose candidate, Corina Yoris, does not He was able to apply due to the impediment of the National Electoral Council (CNE), according to the opposition bloc.

“Due to circumstances not yet explained, the opposition forces were on their way to being left out of the electoral race and something in which we have been clear and firm is that abstention is not an option,” UNT said in a statement, without specifying who should make those decisions. explanations or what formations it refers to.

Rosales, also supported by the Fuerza Vecinal (FV) party, was the last political leader to run as a candidate for the presidential elections..

FV was the one who presented the candidacy at an event at the headquarters of the National Electoral Council (CNE), without the presence of the Zulian governor, who so far has not commented on the nomination.

“We did it at the last moment because we were trying to achieve the greatest consensus of the unitary candidate and we are going to continue working so that this candidate becomes more and more the one who represents the issue of unity and the leader of the process of change in Venezuela,” said Máximo Sánchez, representative of FV, outside the PUD.

Besides, The PUD denounced this Monday that it could not nominate the candidacy of historian Corina Yoris, and rejected that the CNE did not explain the reasons.

Corina Yoris

Likewise, he demanded that the deadline be restored to be able to nominate his candidate, chosen by the PUD last Friday due to the disqualification that prevents former deputy María Corina Machado, winner of last October's primaries, from competing for public positions in these and others. elections until 2036.

However, the president of the CNE, Elvis Amoroso, concluded the application process, after having received Rosales' registration.

ANA MARÍA RODRÍGUEZ BRAZÓN – CORRESPONDENT EL TIEMPO -CARACAS