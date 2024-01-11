It is the proposal of the renowned promoter Habitat Real Estate with your promotion Habitat Infante, which offers unique homes in the desired and vibrant neighborhood of Infante Juan Manuel. An area that, in recent years, has become one of the favorites of Murcians for its young and modern spirit, allowing them to enjoy a unique quality of life in the city.

Design, modernity and functionality

The project of Habitat Infante It is designed by the renowned GP17 studio and has 165 homes distributed over nine floors. The development has homes with one to four bedrooms, which stand out for their spaciousness and luminosity, as well as their elegant, modern and functional architecture.

One of the great attractions of this development are its terraces, created to enjoy and relax outdoors without leaving home. Also, its large windows, which allow light to be the protagonist of each of the homes that make up this incredible promotion.

Another of the distinctive elements of this project are its common areas, unique in their surroundings, which include a swimming pool, green areas and a play area for the little ones in the house.

A privileged location in the Infante Juan Manuel neighborhood

The new neighborhood of Infante Juan Manuel is currently one of the areas that is generating the most interest in the city. Thanks to its combination of modern services and green areas, which allow you to enjoy a high quality of life that is difficult to match.

Among its attractions is the new Murcia del Carmen AVE station, which can be reached on foot from the new development, thanks to the new pedestrian boulevard promenade, one of the great novelties of the city in recent years. Furthermore, its proximity to the Ronda Sur connects this area with Alicante and Almería, making it easier for its residents to travel to the north and south.

Habitat Infante (Murcia)

Habitat Real Estate, sustainable commitment

Habitat Inmobiliaria, which has 70 years of experience and 60,000 homes delivered, maintains a firm commitment to sustainability. Thus, it has been recognized as the first developer worldwide in the Sustainalytics Ranking in ESG performance and has also become the first developer in our country to obtain the AENOR Sustainable Building Seal.

Recently, the company has also promoted Habitat Eco, its own seal in sustainable housing, which guarantees the highest standards of environmental respect. A recognition that Habitat Infante also deserves, whose design is designed to maximize care and respect for the environment. Additionally, by purchasing a home in this promotion, clients contribute to the “Bosque Habitat” project, through which a tree is planted for each home developed, thus promoting reforestation.

Habitat Infante: Information and reservation

Those interested in Habitat Infante can visit the sales offices of this promotion, located on Avenida Juan de Borbón 81 and we will soon open the sales office at Calle Pintor Almela Costa – Escultor Jose Planes, 1 – Murcia. In addition, Habitat Infante homes can be reserved completely online and secure via credit card. For more information, call 900 100 420. wave Web.