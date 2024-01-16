vVice Chancellor Robert Habeck has warned urgently about the AfD. “The right-wing authoritarians are concerned with an attack on the essence of the republic,” the Green politician told the magazine “Stern”. “They want to turn Germany into a state like Russia.” They prepared systematically for this.

The security authorities must therefore also proceed systematically, “collect evidence, closely monitor subdivisions, individuals, events and statements”. In addition, crimes must be punished consistently and toughness is needed “according to our laws and on the basis of the constitution”.

When asked whether he was for or against a ban on the AfD, Habeck said: “It is not a question of political stance, but of law.” Only the Federal Constitutional Court decides on a ban. The hurdles are rightly very high and the damage caused by a failed procedure would be massive. “So everything would have to be absolutely legal. You have to think about that very carefully.”

Habeck emphasized: “If it is proven with certainty that a party wants to turn the country into a fascist state, it should be banned, no matter how strong it is. Either way, the democratic parties have to beat the AfD politically.”