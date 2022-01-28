The complicity between the sisters of Ha*Ash it is second to none. The musical duo is made up of the singer-songwriters hanna nicole perez and Ashley Grace Perez. They have been delighting their fans for two decades with their pop-country hits and romantic ballads. During a presentation in Mexico, they played a joke on stage.

Ha*Ash celebrates Ashley’s birthday in concert

The funny moment happened in Mexico, when the sisters appeared at the Palenque Leon Fair 2022. They also sang at the event Gloria Trevi, Pepe Aguilar, Alejandro Fernández, Bronco, Emmanuel and Mijares.

Ha*Ash was presented on Wednesday, January 26, Ashley’s 35th birthday date. Hanna jumped at the chance and celebrated her sister’s birthday with her fans. He brought a cake to the stage, which touched the singer.

YOU CAN SEE: Ha*Ash: Hanna celebrates her daughter Mathilda’s first birthday

The festival’s production team brought a cake decorated with candles to the stage for the youngest of the sisters to blow out. The concertgoers sang the “Mañanitas”, as dictated by Mexican tradition. After making her wish, Ashley handed the cake to Hanna to say a few words of thanks to the audience.

Quickly, Hanna decided to play a prank on her sister, throwing the dessert on his head while his back was turned. Ashley froze in surprise, but quickly returned the gesture. He picked up the cake from the floor and with it he chased after Hanna to finally mess her hair. Playfully, Hanna took a bite of the cake, then hugged her sister.

They shared the moment on their official Instagram profile as a reel: