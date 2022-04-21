Among the most discussed topics in this start of the season is the renewed competitiveness of the Haaswhich, however, ended up at the center of controversy and disputes for his proximity to the Ferrari. The satellite team of the Cavallino he was in fact accused of his relationship with the Maranello house, to the point of having been renamed the ‘White Ferrari’ for its completely different performances compared to those of last season, which ended without any points scored in the constructors’ standings. The one that generates strong suspicions to several teams, in fact, is the sharing of structures and components between the US team and the Red, that would have allowed Haas that leap in quality that is now there for all to see.

In this way, therefore, the regularity of the VF-22 has been questioned several times, with the FIA who could intervene to evaluate the actual legality of the car. In this regard, the first to have invited the International Federation to check the car was the Haas team principal himself, Günther Steinerwho openly welcomed the following to implement the technical checks: “Everything we do is according to the regulations – explained the manager from Bolzano to NTV – I said to the FIA: ‘guys, please come and check us every day because we are not doing anything wrong with the rules’. Even today the FIA ​​is with us to do its checks, and they are welcome, because if they find something, we will improve it. However, they won’t find out we copied a car. They’ve come too often for this. I told them ‘check what you want, come when you want, you are always welcome’“.

In addition, Steiner has not limited himself to the purely technical aspects that can be controlled individually on the single-seaters, but also on other sectors: “They can do it on too all of our computer systemsincluding a possible sharing of data with Ferrari – has continued – but I don’t think any team would be stupid enough to take a risk there. The stakes are too high. If you think back to the Mercedes-Racing Point case, Mercedes was also involved, and now Ferrari cannot afford this ”.

In conclusion, the Haas team principal pointed out the origins of the complaints or suspicions of direct opponents, which originate when a smaller team becomes more competitive than in the recent past: “It got boring, like a reheated soup – he has declared – It’s always the same story: everyone tries to invent something that isn’t there. I think if you are going to complain, you must first present adequate arguments. Always saying the same thing has become a broken record “.