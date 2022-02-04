It is not yet the official car that will run in Bahrain, but the ‘base’ is what we saw today. There Haas it showed up (photos are available here) at noon with few differences – in terms of livery – compared to 2021.

The use of the colors of the Russian flag (in ‘honor’ of Dmitry Mazepin, which with its Uralkali is the most important and generous sponsor for Haas) has been widely confirmed, so the most interesting differences concern the general shape of the car, with wider bellies and radically different front wing layout, just to mention two aspects. Wait for a video evaluation made by the account Twitter of Formula 1 highlighted in this way.