The session in the Ecuadorian Parliament to deal with the project that contemplates the voluntary interruption of pregnancy in cases of rape remained without definition for the second consecutive time so that the final text can adopt the final conclusions, after the 40 interventions that the debate had due to a fragmented opinion of the deputies. The minority, which has a position against it, raised a text days ago which was described as restrictive for the rights of women.

The feminist ‘green’ wave that arose in Latin America and took to the streets of the different countries of the region continues to fight its battles in parliaments in order to win rights that have been historically neglected. In this case, the scenario is set in the Ecuadorian National Assembly and the objective is to decriminalize abortion in cases of rape, a condition endorsed in a large part of the nations of the world.

However, the resolution will have to wait after the second debate session that took place last Thursday has concluded without voting on the bill. Guadalupe Llori, president of the legislature, postponed the vote for another eight days so that the final text can adopt the conclusions. This second debate had already been postponed on January 25 in order to give legislators more time to analyze the decision.

In this Thursday’s discussion there were more than 40 interventions, demonstrating the existing fragmentation among parliamentarians and a representation of the divided opinion of Ecuadorian society regarding the abortion bill in cases of rape.

The purpose of the project is to define voluntary abortion in situations where there is rape as a general right for all women and not only applicable, as now, for those with mental disabilities or when the life of the pregnant woman is at risk.

“In the plenary session of the Assembly we have complied with creating a participatory, democratic and secular space,” said Llori. In addition, he added that each and every Assemblywoman “responsibly represented, with voice and with their vote, all their constituents.”

opposing views

This Thursday the legislators reviewed the report of the majority of the Parliamentary Commission of Justice and Structure of the State, exposed by Johanna Moreira, who affirmed that they seek to defend the rights of girls, adolescents and women victims of rape, who have been ” criminalized”.

“We have formulated a project with technical and scientific criteria and arguments in order to deliver an effective tool to society,” said Moreira, belonging to the sector of legislators who consider that abortion is a matter of respect for human rights and the right should prevail. right to life from conception.

On the minority side, they also issued a report that was harshly criticized by social and feminist groups, who denounced 17 constitutional violations.

Virginia Gómez de la Torre, director of the Desafío Foundation, stated that the minority’s report, which she called retrograde for women’s rights, seeks to establish a “law of contempt for women”

The minority’s report is made up of 55 articles, of which the most controversial limits the time of interruption of pregnancy to six weeks for adults and 12 for minors, women from rural areas and with disabilities.

