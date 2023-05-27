By winning these two awards, Haaland, 22, becomes the first player to win both awards in the same season.

Haaland scored 36 goals in 35 games this season, breaking the previous record of 34 goals in one season in the Premier League, which was shared by Andy Cole and Alan Shearer and held for nearly three decades.

The Norwegian striker received the award thanks to the votes of the public, the leaders of the twenty league clubs and a panel of football experts.

“I am honored to become the first player to win both awards in the same season,” Haaland said. “My first season was great in the Premier League and it was a very special moment for me last week when we were crowned in front of our fans at the Etihad Stadium.”

City players won the award for 4 consecutive seasons, as Kevin De Bruyne won it in the 2019-2020 and 2021-2022 seasons and Robin Diaz in the 2020-2021 season.

Haaland outperformed his rivals De Bruyne, Arsenal duo Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford, Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane and Newcastle United defender Kieran Trippier.

Haaland was also named Player of the Year by the Football Writers Association after receiving 82 percent of the vote.

Haaland has the opportunity to increase his score in the league tomorrow, Sunday, when Manchester City plays Brentford at the end of the season.