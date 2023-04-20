The Norwegian striker made amends with a lethal counterattack. The Bavarians react in the final and equalize on penalty with Kimmich. Tuchel sent off, for Guardiola tenth Champions League semifinal

Mission accomplished. City earns the rendezvous with Real Madrid in the semifinals of the Champions League, coming out with a 1-1 draw from Bayern which is enough to go through, adding up to the 3-0 of the first leg. The Germans put their pride into it, the English champions the cynicism needed to not dance too much, score goals with the usual Haaland at the start of the second half (he missed a penalty in the first half) and then suffer an equalizer from Kimmich in the final. that goal that Bayern deserved. The best team in the double-header passes the round, the one that gave an overall feeling of superiority, the one that earns City the third consecutive semi-final where, like last year, there is Ancelotti’s team. Bayern, on the other hand, go out in the quarter-finals for the third season in a row. See also Last minute of the invasion of Ukraine, live | Russian troops enter Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest city

THE KEYS — Bayern did what they had to, try, but failed to do what was most needed: score. The Germans put City under, for once also in terms of ball possession, but in the first half they found Ederson in their way and in the second half suffered the psychological blow from Haaland’s goal before being able to react and find the penalty with Kimmich when the qualification was already over. Coman, unleashed on the flanks, was the best. Cancelo, to whom Tuchel (expelled for a double yellow card for protests in the 86th minute) gave a chance as a starter against his former team, definitely the worst. City danced, danced a lot, unable for once to advance Stones in midfield alongside Rodri in his hybrid form which had yielded 10 wins in the previous 10 games. Guardiola’s team could definitively close the accounts with the penalty that Haaland sent over the crossbar in the 37th minute (first error from the penalty spot for the Norwegian against City after 7 consecutive hits) but found the goal at the start of the second half on the counterattack with his Norwegian closed the accounts. The hero of Monaco is Ederson, fundamental with his saves, the man down Grealish, null on the left. Guardiola knew it wouldn’t be easy at the injured Bayern, but he managed to emerge unscathed (apart from Aké’s injury, which doesn’t bode well) and is now targeting Real in the match between the two big favourites. See also Gerard Piqué, in scandal, puts his face: 'I have nothing to hide'

THE MATCH — First 20′ full of emotions, with two chances for Sané (in the first grace his former team, in the second Ederson makes a great flight) and the expulsion of Upamecano canceled by the Var, then the great opportunity for City: in the 35th minute the referee concedes a penalty for a hand by Upamecano which Haaland kicks over the crossbar after two minutes of waiting. We go into the break without a goal, with Bayern having made the match and a half brawl between Gundogan and Kimmich which leads to two yellow cards. The match changes in the 57th minute: Ederson gets past Coman on a diagonal, the ball doesn’t go out and Stones launches City’s counterattack, which ends with a pass from De Bruyne towards Haaland, Upamecano slips and paves the way for the goal Norwegian. Bayern accused the psychological blow and City seemed to control until the 83rd minute, when after reviewing the episode on the monitor the referee conceded a penalty to the Germans through the hands of Akanji following a close cross from Mané. From the penalty spot, Kimmich gave Bayern the goal they deserved. It’s just for pride, because the qualification had already been decided for a while. See also Latest news and rumors about the transfer market at FC Barcelona: Lewandowski, Gavi, Alonso and more

April 19, 2023 (change April 19, 2023 | 23:09)

