Coach Pep Guardiola’s team, which won three titles last season, is in third place with 24 points, after ten matches, only two points behind leaders Tottenham.

After suffering its first loss in the last four matches in all competitions, Man United’s balance freezes at 15 points in eighth place.

Haaland scored the first goal from a penalty kick in the 26th minute when the video assistant referee showed that Rasmus Hellund had committed a foul against Rodri. The Norwegian player calmly put the ball into the net.

City dominated the proceedings in the second half, and Haaland scored the second goal shortly after the break when he took advantage of a cross from Bernardo Silva and headed it into the net, scoring his 11th goal in the league this season, equal to United’s total goals.

Phil Foden scored the third goal from close range in the 80th minute when goalkeeper Andre Onana blocked a shot from Rodri, and the ball went to Haaland, who played a low cross to Foden, who put it into the net, prompting many United fans to leave the stadium early.