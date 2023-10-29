The Guadalajara Sports Club suffered defeat again, but not only that, but they were given one more victory in the Apertura 2023 tournament, after receiving the current champion, the Tigres UANL at the Jalisco Stadium on the corresponding Matchday 13 after losing 0-4 with goals from Nicolas Ibanez (2), Diego Lainez and Marcelo Flores.
However, for the coach of the rojiblanco team, Veljko Paunovicthe defeat against the cats was just an accident.
The Serbian strategist regretted the hard fall he suffered this weekend, he assured that it is not entirely worrying, since his players had commitment and confidence in seeking to win the game.
“Before going with the chronicle, I think the last sentence. Soccer is a game of many ups and downs where teams dispute their objectives, sometimes you find teams that surpass you, you always have to know that there is a revenge. For us the most “It’s important to leave today behind us, it’s a hard blow, we’re going to take it on.”
– Veljko Paunovic.
“The boys gave everything, it shows their commitment and confidence in the last games. Today was an accident, the first goal is a mistake, the second goal is a lack of attention and urgency. Then I prefer to be on this side attacking. When I have a full field with 0-2 I’m not going to get behind, I made the proposals for the team to get hooked again, but I don’t like the team to concede three,” he assured.
Besides, Paunovic He showed his annoyance since his team will have to play against Querétaro in the middle of the week for the double date.
“Tomorrow we will not let anyone come with their head down. We played with Querétaro in two days and they had one more day of rest, that is not good, but we have to put up with all the shit they send us. Mazatlán was a learning experience, we know that “We have to do a better job of preparing.”
– Veljko Paunovic.
“We cannot allow this, but these are things that we are going to comment on. The team has been eager, they have wanted to please. We lacked effectiveness from the beginning to achieve a positive result and to take our options with more possibilities,” he stated.
