After an opaque performance in Spain, on one of the tracks less suited to the characteristics of the FW45 due to the lack of aerodynamic load in the fast corners, Williams arrived in Canada with very different expectations. Behind the scenes there was a huge push from the whole team to bring the news ahead of schedule, albeit only on one car, that of Alex Albon.

An intense effort especially from the composite department which, following a meeting with the Team Principal and the riders, worked day and night to have the parts ready in time for Montreal, going directly to the creation of the new components given the lack of stock for the old ones specifications. Furthermore, it was decided to mount a new Power Unit in order to have a fresh unit on a track that is notoriously demanding on the motoring side.

Everything had been planned in order to get the most out of this weekend, an important opportunity to be able to score points and move up a few places in the constructors’ championship. The qualities of the Williams single-seater emerged on a track that rewards top speeds and slow-moving skills, which were then exploited admirably by the strategic department with a different race tactic from that of the main rivals.

Alex Albon, Williams FW45, Esteban Ocon, Alpine A523, Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C43 Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Right from qualifying, Albon lived up to expectations, qualifying inside the top ten thanks also to the decision to mount slick tires in Q2 in a phase in which the others were running on intermediates. In the first part of the race, the Anglo-Thai driver remained constantly in the middle of the group, inserting himself between the two Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz. Like other drivers, when the Safety Car came in due to George Russell’s accident exiting turn 9, Albon also took advantage of the opportunity to come back and put on a set of hard tyres.

However, from that moment on his race would take on a completely different direction from that of his rivals, opting for a single stop against the two of his closest rivals despite the entry of the safety car having forced the team to stop earlier than to the pre-race plan. Taking advantage of the hardest compound available among those brought to Canada, the Williams standard bearer managed to push while maintaining a constant pace, enough to also respond to the attacks in the final stages by Esteban Ocon, who on several occasions attempted to overtake but without be able to get close enough.

Speaking in the classic debrief, James Vowles revealed that Albon completed the entire race without data on rear tire temperatures, particularly important at a track like Montreal where traction and rear-end management can have a fundamental impact in terms of lap time.

Alex Albon, Williams FW45 Photo by: Williams

“Before the race, we stripped the body of Alex’s car. There was an issue which didn’t affect reliability, but definitely affected performance and data. We have sensors pointing at the rear tires which they tell what is happening. They are infrared sensors, therefore contactless, but they basically tell us what the temperature of the rear tires is,” explained the Team Principal in a video released by the team.

“They’re very, very useful for understanding what we’re doing with the tires in the race. Especially when you try to do what we did, which is a very long stint, you want to see how the tires behave: you’re leaving the ideal window Should we put more energy in? He too, like us, was blind to the tire temperatures.”

“It still had the internal temperature of the tires, but the external one was missing. We tried to solve the problem on the grid in the short period of time available, unfortunately without success”.

The sensors for monitoring the temperatures of the rear tires are incorporated in the floor. Photo by: Filip Cleeren

On a favorable track, clearly the basic idea was to exploit the best characteristics of the car to keep the group behind, focusing above all on the high top speeds of the FW45. Although the DRS helped to shorten the gap in the final part of the straights, the maintained lines and the good qualities in the first phase of the sprint allowed him to keep the seventh position firm until the finish line, resisting the pressure from his opponents.

“In the race we knew that one of our strengths over most of our competitors was that we were faster on the straights. This meant that the DRS power of our opponents compared to us decreased accordingly.”

Beyond the peculiarities of the car, Vowles wanted to praise the work of his driver, who changed his driving style in the race in such a way as to obtain the maximum in the traction phase, such as in turn ten: instead of following the ideal line , the Anglo-Thai tended to lengthen braking, in order to obtain the maximum traction with a better footprint of the tires. In fact, observing the telemetric data, in the first part of the straight leading to the last braking point Albon was able to pull away from his rivals behind him, gaining that small advantage necessary to fend off the attacks with the DRS.

The comparison between Albon and Ocon in the last laps of the race: it can be observed how the Anglo-Thai changed the trajectory in turn 10 in order to maximize the traction phase on the back straight. Photo by: Gianluca D’Alessandro

“Actually, what we saw is that Alex did a great job. He changed his line in some points to get a good exit from turn 10, but also on the straight, with excellent braking performance, adjusting the modulation of the brake as the tires wore in. This way there was no opportunity for others to overtake or flank him.”

“In part, this was also due to the fact that the tires held up. So a combination of Alex doing a great job, a slightly lower rear wing level, or definitely faster in the straight than our competitors, gave its fruits”, added the Team Principal.