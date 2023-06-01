Gymnastics | The gymnastics association forbids commenting on a gymnast’s body

The association emphasizes peace of mind in the new guidelines.

Weight control In recent months, there has been a debate in sports where, among other things, how to talk about weight and people’s bodies has been discussed. The Gymnastics Association announced on Thursday that it will change its competition and disciplinary rules and update the guidelines for children’s gymnastics. The renewed guidelines emphasize the body gland.

The association has prepared concrete instructions for working in gymnastics to support instructors and coaches. For example, the mobility instructions advise how to help the gymnast with stretching, and emphasize that stretching should never hurt.

The body language guidelines, on the other hand, unequivocally forbid any kind of commenting on the gymnast’s body. The dietary guidelines made by the association, on the other hand, guarantee the gymnast peace of mind.

“You have to be able to talk about food, but an outsider must not comment on another’s food choices or eating,” the association stated in its press release.

Gymnastics Federation according to the new rules, the areas of violations are clearer. In addition, mental violence was also more clearly included as a violation in the rules.

At the end of last year, the Gymnastics Federation joined the sport’s joint centralized discipline of serious ethical violations.

In rhythmic gymnastics, a disciplinary process is underway against the former national team coach From Laura Aho towards. The disciplinary committee of the gymnastics association imposed a disciplinary sanction on Ahonen earlier this year, but did not specify the sanction. The penalty is either a note or a warning.

In its decision made in January, the federation’s disciplinary committee assessed the gymnastics coach’s strict pace of weighing and weight monitoring as inappropriate and inappropriate.

The coach was also judged to have acted improperly and against disciplinary rules in individual coaching situations. The case is pending because it is being processed by the Sports Legal Protection Board.

Union said that he founded a change work group for rhythmic gymnastics, whose task is to change the culture of the sport. The guidelines are also wanted to affect the everyday life of the clubs.

In the renewed alignment of children’s gymnastics, on the other hand, “the primary goal is to strengthen the realization of children’s rights in gymnastics”.

“Furthermore, through the guidelines, the implementation of the ethical principles of gymnastics and the different areas of the gymnastics responsibility program (safe operating environment, equality, equality and environmental responsibility) is ensured in children’s gymnastics,” the association said.

The association also states that its goal is for every club to have a responsibility program by the end of next year.