Lifestyle guru and actress Gwyneth Paltrow, 51, has launched her traditional Christmas gift list for yet another year (although the proposed items have little traditional in them). Something as common these days as Mariah Carey and her All I Want for Christmas is You. Just like last year, The list has been divided into different categories on the Goop website, your wellness products and advice company. The most commented one is the one titled Ridiculous but incrediblewhich includes 517 articles.

The list contains gifts of all shapes; both peculiar and useful. There are options for all tastes and budgets, although the cheapest ones are scarce. The most expensive: an 18-karat gold bracelet in the shape of a wave, whose price amounts to 36,000 euros; an “everyday and very attractive” Rolex, which amounts to 26,000 euros; or a hand-painted Japanese temple-shaped vase worth 15,000 euros. Among the cheapest are biodegradable tea filters, for 13 euros, or bath bombs “with sexual gems to awaken the senses,” for 14 euros.

Like every year, the eccentric list has surprised with some particularly peculiar Christmas appetizers, from a 24-year-old Parmesan cheese whose price is close to 365 euros to a “special” panettone for 59 euros, including some on the list macarons golden “too pretty to eat” with a value of 150 euros. Furthermore, for the businesswoman, the decoration of the table at Christmas may be more important than the food itself, since the list includes items such as a Santa Claus candle with fireplace scent (64 euros), a champagne saber ( 182 euros) to “open the bottle of cava like a warrior”, or some cocktail napkins with marital statuses “married, single, cool” (44 euros).

Sexual objects have gained a lot of prominence in 2023. A string of eccentric and unknown toys complete the general list. ORA 24-carat gold dildo whose price amounts to 13,700 euros It is listed as one of the most expensive items on the extensive list. In addition, a double-shaped vibrator (at the top it is a thick sphere, and at the bottom it has an elongated shape) is the third best-selling item, as can be seen in the purchase filters. It helps that its price is close to 90 euros. Other gifts for the couple? El Vecino, an anal massager “for beginners”, or a sex pillow to facilitate any position.

Once again, the most curious thing on the list proposed by the Oscar-winning actress are some peculiar items that do not have much use in themselves, or whose prices reach enormous figures. On the list, we can find a shower head “with a special shape” for the modest price of 108 euros, a smart telescope that promises “an immersive experience to see the stars” whose price rises to 4,500 euros, or a Japanese gong “ to sound with a clear and deep tone” (a large metal disc that is hung on a support and is played by hitting it with a mallet), with a value of 1,800 euros. She herself is the protagonist of the advertising campaign video, in which she recreates some of her most iconic outfits, such as the pink Ralph Lauren dress that she wore to collect her Oscar for Shakespeare in Love (1998).

For years, the strategy of marketing followed by Paltrow is a success. In 2020, she put a controversial scented candle on sale that she called This smells like my vagina. Despite its high price (75 euros), the product sold out on the web in hours. “It evokes sensuality, warmth and intrigue. It is a fantasy of seduction,” defines the company that is in charge of its manufacture.