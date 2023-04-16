José María Guitérrez ‘Guti’ and Arantxa de Benito have made their debut as grandparents. His daughter Zayra Gutiérrez has been the mother of a child they have named Hugo and who was born in the early hours of Sunday April 16 by natural childbirth, according to what the magazine ‘Hola!’ has exclusively recounted.

The baby has weighed 2.6 kilos and both he and his mother are doing well. Although at first the news took the family by surprise, given the youth of Zayra, who is 22 years old, the arrival of the little one has filled them with happiness. The child is the result of the relationship of the ex-soccer player’s daughter with Miki Mejías, a young man from Madrid who was his friend before they began their idyll two years ago.

Arantxa de Benito has accompanied her daughter throughout this process and we have been able to see photographs that she has published of her during the pregnancy. In fact, just four days ago, she wrote him a sweet message. «Tick-tock… Any moment you will bring a new life into the world… HUGO. It will be your light and that of all of us who love you. I’m looking forward to the moment, nervous, I confess, more than you, “she told him.

“It still seems incredible to me, I’m going to be a grandmother and it couldn’t seem more beautiful and exciting,” he ended up accompanying the text with an image of the young woman in an advanced state of pregnancy. Now, the family has been able to welcome little Hugo, three days after Zayra was due.