A 67-year-old man met his death in a strange way in Argentina. The sixty-year-old was traveling by bicycle when he was hit by a car by a pickup truck that then crashed into a tree. The roar of the crash disturbed the bees in a hive, which then They attacked the cyclist who was on the ground and caused his death, according to the preliminary version of the authorities.

The event occurred around 12:15 in the afternoon last Thursday, March 14, in the town of Villa Ángela, in Chaco, near the province of Tucumán.

The victim was identified as Bernardo Alcides Pascua.

“When the driver of the truck rammed into a ceibo tree, there was a honeycomb that attacked both participants and the cyclist died instantly,” a witness told the local media. DiarioTAG.

According to the aforementioned media, prosecutor Gisela Oñuk and her assistant, Marcela Gigena, a member of the scientific cabinet, judicial branch and division personnel, arrived at the scene.

The Prosecutor had to request the help of the firefighters to be able to remove the body and hand it over to the authorities. The firefighters had to use special suits and equipment to do that work.

