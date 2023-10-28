The Secretary General of the United Nations, António Guterres, today criticized the “unprecedented escalation of bombings” of Israel against the Gaza Strip after the UN General Assembly overwhelmingly approved a ceasefire in the Palestinian enclave on Friday.

“I was encouraged by what seemed to be a growing consensus on the need for at least a humanitarian pause in the Middle East. Unfortunately, I was instead surprised by an unprecedented escalation of bombing,” he said. Guterres on his X account (formerly Twitter) during a visit to Qatar.

The Portuguese denounced that this expansion of the Israeli campaign against the punished Palestinian enclave “undermined the humanitarian objectives” of the resolution and stressed that “this situation must be reversed.” “I reiterate my call for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire, along with the unconditional release of the hostages and the delivery of aid at a level that corresponds to the dramatic needs of the people of Gaza, where a humanitarian catastrophe is unfolding before our eyes.” Guterres said.



The Secretary General of the UN He made these statements after Gaza last night saw the most intense Israeli bombing campaign since the start of the war, which caused the communications network to collapse.

In addition, The Israeli Army announced that it has expanded its ground operations in the Gaza Strip and that the war against Hamas has entered “a new phase.” All this after the UN General Assembly approved on Friday by an overwhelming majority of 120 votes a resolution promoted by Arab countries for an imminent ceasefire in the Palestinian enclave, where more than 7,700 Palestinians have already died as a result of Israeli bombings.

Guterres already stated yesterday that Gaza suffers “an unprecedented avalanche of human suffering” in the face of humanitarian aid that arrives in dribs and drabs and for which “everyone must assume their responsibilities.”



“It is the moment of truth. History is judging us all,” he noted in a statement read by his spokesperson.

