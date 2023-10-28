Basketball | The Seagulls’ Shavon Coleman made the winning basket two seconds before the final whistle

Helsinki Seagulls beat Karhu Basket by a point.

Men’s The reigning champion of the basketball league, Helsinki Seagulls, claimed a narrow 76–75 victory over last spring’s final opponent, Kauhajoki Karhu Basket. With the win, the Seagulls climbed to the top of the league table, level on points with BC Nokia.

Karhu Basket quickly jumped out to a 13-point lead, but the Seagulls’ streak lifted it to the winning battle in the last quarter. The winning basket was scored in the second last second Shavon Colemanwho was the most efficient of the Seagulls with 21 points.

Karhu from Basket Topias Palmi scored 19 points, but the shots in the last moments were not successful.

“We were in trouble at the beginning when we threw poorly. Gradually, the throws started to go better, although not by a good percentage,” stated the Seagulls quarterback Lassi Nikkarinen In Ruuttu’s TV interview.

Salon Vilpas took its first home win of the season in a festive atmosphere when it defeated Joensuu’s Kataja Basket 80–75. Before the game, Vilppa’s back-up legend was celebrated Roope Ahonen career decision by raising the jersey of the national team player to the ceiling of Salohalli.

Vilpas looked their best of the season in the celebratory game, when they took a 24-point lead in the quarter. Kataja cheered up, but its final score was five points short.

DeAndre Dishman scored 18 points for Vilppaa. From Kataja, which suffered its third consecutive defeat Nike Sibande was again the most effective with 31 points.

Kataja’s new center Elijah Lufile started in Korisliiga with 12 points.

Standings at the end, Tampere’s Pyrintö scored its first win of the season when it defeated Bisons Loimai at home with a score of 80–78.

It was a close game with the home side leading until the Bisons took the lead with four minutes to go. The rest was fought basket after basket, but the Bisons missed a basket in their last attack.

Purinnön’s new backer Luther Muhammad bagged the winners’ best score of 26 in his first home game. Isaac Davidson scored 17 points for the Bisons but missed the final drive.