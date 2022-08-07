UN Secretary General Guterres in Hiroshima said that a new arms race has already begun

A new arms race has already begun in the world, said UN Secretary General António Guterres, writes TASS. According to the leader, disarmament treaties are now in jeopardy.

“We are witnessing a new arms race. The disarmament treaties that were concluded in the last century are under threat,” he said during a visit to Hiroshima. Guterres hopes the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) Review Conference will be effective.

Related materials:

Guterres also said in August that the world was facing a nuclear danger not seen since the Cold War and was one miscalculation from a nuclear holocaust.

Earlier, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said that NATO is starting an arms race against Russia, supplying Ukraine with the latest weapons and focusing on the conflict on its territory.

Grushko concluded that it is still difficult to predict whether this spiral will be reversed by any political efforts.