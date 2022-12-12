Gustavo Serpa denies the return of Rafael Robayo to Millionaires

During the morning of this Monday the rumor was circulating that Rafael Robayo would return to Millionairesafter approaching the club and expressing his desire to return to Colombian professional soccer for the next season.

However, the president of the board of directors of the blue square Gustavo Serpa assured Caracol Radio that no chance to see the driver dressed in blue again.

“There is the possibility of playing professionally here in Colombia. There are approaches with the ambassador family and it is the dream that one has of contributing to the teacher the next year”: Rafael Robayo for @SnailRadio. pic.twitter.com/tdWMpEVmLp — Blue Dimension (@azul_dimension) December 12, 2022

“We are with this issue, obviously approaches with the blue house, with our ‘Ambassador’ family, which is one of the dreams that we also have, of being able to contribute to the teacher the other year and more in this instance in which the team needs that hierarchy. Let’s hope that something can be achieved in favor of what one as a player wants and what you want for the club that can hire you”, assured the champion with Millionaires in 2011 and 2012.

This happens in the middle of the return of striker Fernando Uribe to the ‘Ambassador’, after passing through the Junior. However, everything seems that Robayo will not wear the blue ‘eight’ again in a third cycle.

The player spent twelve seasons in the team. The first time between 2005 and 2011, then he returned to be champion in the second half of 2012 where it lasted until 2016.

