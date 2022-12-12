Qatar will be the eighth round of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship from 2024, thanks to a 6-year agreement signed with the Lusail International Circuit.

For the moment, the organizers have not set a date on the calendar, but the 6h of Qatar should become the first of the series, with the track located near Doha which is being renewed more and more and will also host the collective tests of the Prologue.

The cars that will be protagonists in the Middle East in just over a year were also exhibited at the press conference to present the project, i.e. the Hypercars by Ferrari, Peugeot and Toyota, plus the LMDh by Porsche, to which Alpine, BMW, Cadillac, Lamborghini, Glickenhaus, plus Vanwall and Isotta Fraschini when they will be homologated and admitted to the championship.

From 2023 the WEC stages will become seven, but the intention was to rise to 8 from the following season, so here is Lusail ready to flesh out the list of participants’ commitments.

“We are delighted to bring the FIA ​​WEC to such a fabulous circuit. From 2024, Lusail will open the championship, offering competitors a first-rate environment – said Pierre Fillon, President of the ACO – My heartfelt thanks to Abdulrahman Al-Mannai and all the collaborators of the circuit for this superb opportunity for endurance racing”.

Richard Mille, President of the FIA ​​Endurance Commission, added: “Lusail is a modern facility and well accustomed to the demands of world-class motorsport events. Therefore, its membership of the WEC is a positive and logical development. Valuing continental diversity is a This is very important for the FIA. At the same time, promoting motorsport and the championship into new markets is something that will be beneficial to the fans, the manufacturers involved and the promoters. It is great to see the FIA ​​WEC slowly growing and expanding with the addition of events located outside Europe”.

Frédéric Lequien, CEO of the FIA ​​WEC, echoes this: “We are delighted to have signed a minimum six-year contract with Lusail International Circuit to bring the WEC to Qatar for the first time. The extensive renovation work currently underway at Lusail will make it one of the most prestigious circuits in the world. 2024 will be a memorable year: not only will we have several global manufacturers competing in the Hypercar category, but we will take endurance racing into new territory.”

Also happy is Akbar Al Baker, CEO of the Qatar Airways Group and President of Qatar Tourism: “We are thrilled to see another leading motoring category. Like Formula 1, which will return to racing in Lusail in 2023, these Hypercars use the best-in-class technology to push the limits of engineering.The series engages the most prestigious manufacturers from around the world and attracts a global audience.These, combined with the global appeal of the series, are key to the continued development of tourism in the State of Qatar We congratulate the QMMF for securing the race through 2029 and look forward to further world-class motorsport events.”

Abdulrahman bin Abdullatif al-Mannai, President of the Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation, said: “We are proud to have established a strong position in the local, regional and international sporting landscape. The WEC has a huge following and is currently one of the most recognized racing championships globally. For what the event represents globally, Qatar is immensely honored to host the opening round of the 12th season of the WEC in 2024.”

“Without a doubt, hosting this highly anticipated edition is another major milestone and another Qatari dream realized. We have already carried out the necessary refurbishments and upgrades of the circuit to deliver a state-of-the-art world-class experience to fans and drivers alike. participants, implementing all necessary modifications to comply with FIA technical standards and introducing advanced technologies befitting one of its sporting events, but we are confident that this six-year journey we have embarked on will motivate us to push the boundaries even further than we previously thought was achievable, allowing us to make huge improvements to the plant starting in 2030.”