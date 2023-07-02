The eternal wait has ended with the most unexpected outcome: Gustavo Munúa is the new coach of Real Murcia. After a long casting, from which the first options fell out, Javier Recio and Felipe Moreno have given the keys to the new grana project to the Uruguayan coach, who had been free since April, when he finished his stage at the Argentine Unión Santa Fe.

Munúa returns to the Region of Murcia three and a half years later after leaving Cartagena, where he emerged as one of the coaches who has left the greatest mark in recent years. In his first season, he was close to returning to Second, when he fell in the ‘playoff’, and in the following season he laid the foundations for promotion. When he left in December 2019 to answer the call from Nacional, the club of his life, the Cartagena that would end up rising months later was already leading the table of group IV of Second B.

However, his second stage in Nacional did not have a happy ending. The adventure lasted ten months, until he was dismissed after falling in the final of the Apertura tournament. In the Copa Libertadores he got first place in the group stage, but was unable to lead the team in the qualifiers. After his departure, the Uruguayan team could only overcome the round of 16 on penalties and fell to a thrashing against River in the quarterfinals.

After the sad outcome, Munúa spent a year without training. He returned to the bench in September 2021 to take charge of Club Atlético Unión, one of the two most important teams in Santa Fe. In his first months in office he qualified for the Copa Sudamericana, where he equaled the best result in history of the club by putting it in the round of 16 as first group. In that tie they fell, precisely, against Nacional de Montevideo. After a succession of bad results, in April of this year he was fired from it.