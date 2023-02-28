Ali Maali (Dubai)

Coincidence alone made the appearance of Brazilian defender Gustavo Alex, the Sharjah player, in the last super match, where Gustavo participated after only 9 minutes, and at the expense of one of the most important players, the Greek defender Manolas, to assure the 22-year-old young player that he is up to the responsibility, and that he He seized the opportunity despite the presence of national players with long experience, such as Abdullah Ghanem, who was on the bench.

Gustavo imposed himself on the field and was solid in front of the attacks of Laba Kodjo and Sufyan Rahimi, and formed with Shaheen Abdul Rahman a strong duo in the heart of the “king” defense, and the enthusiasm and strength appeared in the player’s performance, but at the same time he directed some of his colleagues on the field, which is the first actual title for this The little player.

Gustavo had achieved the title of His Highness the President’s Cup with Sharjah, by defeating Al-Wahda 1-0, but he was not essential on the field, but rather in the team’s list for the match and the coach did not push him on that day, but in front of Al-Ain he participated in the Super Cup and appeared at a distinguished level.

Gustavo, who plays as a resident, had joined Sharjah, coming from a big Brazilian team, which is Flamengo, in the 2020-2021 season, and he participated in 15 league matches so far, with 10 matches in the 2021-2022 season, with 810 minutes, and scored two goals against Al-Orouba. And Bani Yas, and 5 matches this season, with a total of 149 minutes.

At the Asian level, Gustavo participated in 3 matches with Sharjah, against Al-Zawraa of Iraq, and scored a goal from the penalty shootout, because of which the team qualified for the finals that took place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in which he also participated against Tajik Independence and Al-Hilal of Saudi Arabia.

The player’s contract with the club expires soon, but it is expected that he will be renewed due to the great confidence of Cosmin, the coach of the team, in his high capabilities.

Gustavo expressed his happiness at being in the royal house, saying: “I am very happy at the moment in which I live inside the club and also in the Emirates, and this growth within the team is not something that started now, and since my arrival at the club, I have always worked hard, and I believed that the opportunity would come and that when I arrived there would be no I had to be ready, and it was no different. I arrived and was able to show that I was ready, working hard and very happy.”

The player did not doubt since his arrival that he was playing in the under-21 team at the club, as he commented on that stage, saying: “The period in the under-21s, the year I arrived, was very important for my adaptation in the country and also in the club, and it was something different, a different language, And I could speak English, but it was the first time that I would live outside the country, and I found it a suitable opportunity to adapt to the nature and things surrounding me to be able to live all this professionally, be a key player, and play good matches.