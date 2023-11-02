Angela Aguilar She is one of the greatest representatives of regional Mexican music. At her young age, the artist has stood out internationally. However, her career has not been far from scandals due to some statements that her fans have not forgiven her and also for a relationship that she had with Gussy Lauwho recently opened up about the fallout from their romance.

The composer, who worked with the father of Angelahe is also a singer Pepe Aguilar, gave an interview for the program in Mexico Windowing and confessed that since April 2022, when his relationship with the youngest of the dynasty became known Aguilarhas faced problems with his career.

Gussy Lau talks about the consequences of his relationship with Ángela Aguilar

Let us remember that the romance between Gussy Lau and Angela Aguilar It was revealed through some images on social networks. Users exploded against the composer because he is 13 years older than the singer, and not only that, but at the time she was only 17 years old, which is why many accused him of child abuse.

Due to the scandal, Angela Aguilar She had to make a video on social media explaining that she felt very disappointed and sorry for the images that had been published. Own Pepe Aguilar He also spoke out about it, but basically asked for respect for his family.

More than a year after images of them kissing were leaked, Gussy Lauwhose real name is René Humberto Lau Ibarra, gave an interview for the program Windowing and clarified what the changes have been in his career as a result of his relationship with Angela even though their romance only lasted about three months.

According to his statements, Pepe Aguilar had a lot to do with their breakup. “Imagine, it’s his father, I also try to understand, put myself in his place. Maybe if it were his brother or his relative, imagine that she suffers because of Although she said she was aware that scandals on social platforms are ephemeral, because today something is a trend and tomorrow something else.

He also noted that he decided to focus on continuing to work and let time pass so that everything would become clear. However, there have been changes in his career because, since then, he stated that communication with the family Aguilar ended, but his contract as a composer did not.

“There have been no problems, in fact there has been no communication. I have the contract because it was signed, but in a year and a half we have not spoken a single word, basically we are waiting for the contract to end, I wanted to end it because it is no secret that we were not going to work the same, but the terms were not given. , he highlighted.

Based on the above, he said that he is only waiting for the contract to expire, which, according to his statements, will be in May or June 2024.