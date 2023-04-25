Tamaulipas.- After a first assault, authorities they looked for a Armed groupand upon finding it a fire was unleashed confrontationwith four alleged triggermen of the Gulf cartel downcast.

The events occurred on Sunday afternoon-night, publishes the Excelsior newspaper.

It was reported that first items of the State Public Security Secretariat they were attacked by several armed men in the common La Loba; the state, when they were overcome, left the place quickly, but went to the delegation of Jimenez to ask for support from elements of the National Guard.

So, state troopers and national guards They headed for the site of the first aggression, and in a gap that connects the Flechadores and La Esperanza commons, they found the gunmen on boardfrom a Yukon pickup with plates of Texas.

one was unleashed shooting and persecution; in the Independencia ejido, the forces of order shot down to four triggermen.

The deceased wore shirts with logos of the State Police, but with badges with the legend "Special Forces of the Gulf Cartel."

The authorities they secured three R-15 rifles and a AK-47 rifle “goat horn”.