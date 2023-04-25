The federation, which will be based in Brussels, said it intends to “give a voice” to the approximately 1,400 professional clubs in Europe which, while absent from any of the three UEFA club competitions, do not have any adequate representation among the sport’s governance.

The organization’s structure remains ambiguous because an administrative team has not yet been appointed or its laws published, according to AFP.

However, the federation said during its launch that 40 clubs from 25 countries had joined it, including the English Crystal Palace, the Belgian Union Saint-Gilloise and the Croatian Lokomotiva Zagreb.

He added that he intends to work alongside the influential European Clubs Association, which was founded in 2008 and has more than 300 members, and is the only current body for continental clubs represented in the UEFA Executive Committee.

UEFA or the League, which jointly run the most lucrative club competitions in Europe, including the Champions League, did not comment on the launch of the new body.

The European Football Association and the League have an agreement with the International Federation “FIFA” regarding the calendar of international matches and club compensation payments to release players for international duty.