Board negotiations | Henriksson demands: Chairmen should talk to MPs about respect

According to Henriksson, the parties also now have to discuss with each other how to build unity and trust among the negotiation partners.

Rkp’s chairman Anna-Maja Henriksson requires the presidents of the parties participating in the government negotiations to speak respectfully with their parties’ MPs.

“Every chairman’s job is to speak,” says Henriksson.

According to him, the parties also need to discuss the same topic as soon as possible, when the government negotiations continue on Monday in Helsinki at Säätytalo.

“At this point, the matter needs to be reviewed.”

Henriksson’s The reason for the statement is the vice-chairman of the Fundamental Finns Mauri Peltokankaan saturday facebook update. He mentions Peltokanka by name in the interview.

In its update published in the morning, Peltokangas included such points as:

“I am deeply disturbed by the fact that in Finland the election winners do not negotiate the government program but, as you have noticed from the public, mix things up with one of the loudest green-left-leaning world huggers of a party that has always been a marginal party in Finland!”

“I ask your opinion; is it really the will of the people that the minority of a party with a few percent of support gets to screw up in government negotiations and mix things up when a government is assembled in Finland? Och same på svenska!”

Party not mentioned by Peltokangas, but the “samma på svenska” comment clearly refers more to the Rkp than to the Christian Democrats.

Peltokangas has received at least enough support within the party that the second vice-chairman of Basic Finns Sebastian Tynkkynen stated on Twitter: “Good alignment from Peltokanka.”

In connection with his tweet, Tynkkynen attached a biceps bulging smiley.

In addition to the aforementioned comments, Peltokangas had also written several pieces about the moods and intentions of the Basic Finns in government negotiations.

After his mention of Svenska, Peltokangas continued his writing: “Säätytalo has a good spirit.”

Henriksson does not currently agree with Peltokanka about the spirit of Säätytalo.

“Of course, we are concerned about the tone in which the MPs of the party participating in the government negotiations are discussing on social media. This does not represent building a spirit of unity and trust,” he says.

“The starting point in building a joint government is that we respect each other.”

Over here In Henriksson’s opinion, respect has not fully manifested itself until now.

Do you believe that the matter will be discussed constructively?

“I hope there will be a constructive discussion.”

But do you believe?

“At this point I want to believe.”

Basic Finns chairman Riikka Purra messaged Helsingin Sanomat on Sunday that he has nothing to comment on at this stage.