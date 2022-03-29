During a recent themed conference Mobile Suit Gundam A first teaser trailer for the new anime series was shown Mobile Suit Gundam: THE WITCH FROM MERCURY arriving at Octoberin which an important detail is revealed: for the first time in the main animated franchise we will have a female protagonist. We had already seen female protagonists in the past in secondary manga series such as Ecole du Cielor piloted as Christina Mackenzie in Gundam 0080but the undisputed hero driving the mecha protagonist of a TV series until now has always been male.

In addition to the protagonist, the video also shows the main unit of the series, namely the Gundam Aerial.

Gundam: THE WITCH FROM MERCURY – Teaser Trailer

The existence of a prequel project for the series has already been announced, Mobile Suit Gundam: THE WITCH FROM MERCURY Prologuewho will present their story and mobile suit as the Gundam Lfrith And Beguir-Beu. This prologue will arrive later this summer at the Gundam Factory Yokohamato the statue of Gundam Unicorn Of Odaibato Shanghai at the statue of Freedom Gundamto Fukuoka with the statue of RX-93ffν Gundamand to the Gundam Base Virtual World. Then it will move on to events spread across Japan and around the world.

In the following images you can see, from the left: Gundam Aerial, Gundam Lfrith And Beguir-Beu.

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Group Street Anime News Network