The case of the birthday party despite the covid brings the companion of the Roma midfielder back into the spotlight. Which will be fined and above all find itself on the market

A bond born almost ten years ago, when both were little more than kids. A love that led to the birth of two daughters Aalyah and Kaylie and the arrival, in a few weeks, of a boy. From Nantes to Rome, passing through their beloved Florence, the relationship between Jordan Veretout and his wife Sabrina Merlot has always been very, very close. Twenty-nine years old both, they have fun like any couple of their age: they also love to celebrate in style in the villa of Casal Palocco or in Ostia by the sea and they love to share many glimpses of their everyday life on social networks, from holidays to pregnancy to recipes.

RELATIONS WITH SOCIAL MEDIA – Even at the cost of a few slips: a year ago they published a Tik tok (where she has more than a million followers) in which there was a sort of ballet complete with a similar slap of the player to his wife. A gag that some fans did not like, especially with Roma involved in the “Just love me” campaign. Sabrina had explained, clarified, even with a hard-nosed face, and the story was over there. Those of these days, on the other hand, risk having more serious consequences, at least in terms of the market. At the market she seems not to care even if, when her husband was approached to Naples, alleged declarations not exactly happy about her had sprung up: “It’s a city where maybe you can be a little scared with the girls”. Words that made noise but that Sabrina, her husband and their entourage have always firmly denied. See also WEC | Porsche unveils the first photos of its LMDh and the drivers

THE PARTY IN MONTECARLO – – Back to the present: three days ago, with non-national players on vacation, Veretout and Signora with friends go to Monte Carlo for her 29th birthday. One day before the party Sabrina discovers she has Covid, but she decides to notify her friends and celebrate anyway. No mystery: she herself tells it on social media. Open up heaven: in Trigoria they go from amazement to annoyance throughout the story, the fans get angry and someone thinks well to go wrong with insults in bad taste, but she replies blow for blow, always on Instagram. And Veretout doesn’t say a word. Speaks, however, Mario Giuffredi, her agent who became an ex a few weeks ago, and says that the two no longer work together. In the meantime, Roma let it be known that there is a positive in the team group: they do not say who he is, but in the photos of yesterday’s training, Spinazzola (injured), Mancini (not yet back from the national team) and Veretout himself do not appear. See also Colombia vs. Peru: full capacity despite massive covid infections

TOWARDS THE END – Jordan now appears increasingly distant from Trigoria: there is no talk of renewal, not even of permanence, the priority now is not to devalue a technical and economic heritage before saying goodbye in June. Precisely for this reason, Roma did not confirm the fine in Veretout (which will be there) and did not want to tread on a story that has created more than a few embarrassments. An own goal that no one, in a company that has spent millions of euros on Covid security in the last two years, felt the need.

March 29, 2022 (change March 29, 2022 | 14:23)

