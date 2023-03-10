This morning BANDAI NAMCOon the channel of Gundam.infoshared the official teaser trailer for season 2 of Mobile Suit Gundam: THE WITCH FROM MERCURY which, as you well know if you have read the previous news, will start in Japan and in simulcast in the rest of the world next April 9thin a month.

In this trailer, lasting about two minutes, a quick summary of the first season is shown, to then present us with totally unpublished images from the new episodes, which show us the Gundam Aerial Rebuild in action, new Mobile Suits and “old” units like the dilanza Of PraiseThe Gundam Phract Of Elan Ceres and two Gundam Lfrit UR And THORN of the Witches of the Earth. The setting will move fromAsticaxia to show us battles in outer space and on what looks like planet Earth.

The trailer also allows us to hear for the first time what will be the new opening theme of the anime. It is about “slash” sung by yamaalready known for the opening of the second season of SPY x FAMILY, for the ending of Ranking of Kings and for the second ending of Urusei Yatsura 2022. Let’s enjoy it below.

Gundam: THE WITCH FROM MERCURY – Season 2 Trailer

Source: Gundam.info