Romario’s daughter, Danielle Favatto scores on social media

Danielle Favato in Brazil she is a well-known influencer and very followed by followers (almost 300,000 fans), but the 25-year-old is also known for her excellent dad: none other than Romario.

Just legendary Baixinho (man of over 1000 goals in his career, even if Fifa recognized him ‘only’ 929), the former striker of Brazil world champion in ’94 (in a sportingly dramatic final for the Azzurri in Pasadena: the Italy of Baggio and Sacchi lost on penalties after 120 minutes of battle ended 0-0), winner of two Americas Cups with the green and gold shirt, a Fifa World Player and today affirmed politician in his country (re-elected Senator of Rio de Janeiro in October 2022).

Danielle Favatto, Romario’s daughter on Onlyfans: tells of the joy of becoming a mother

Danielle Favato recently landed on Onlyfans. The reason, however, caught everyone off guard. Romario’s daughter has in fact chosen this social platform to tell an absolutely new experience in her life: being became a mother.

“I didn’t want to have a child, I changed my mind out of the blue – he explained – I thought the idea of ​​creating a profile on the platform to make videos on the subject was excellent“

