BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment announces that from today GUNDAM EVOLUTION is finally also available in console version, su PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox Onecoinciding with the launch of Season 2 of the game, already available on PC from September. GUNDAM EVOLUTION is a first-person “heero shooter”, in which players, aboard one of the Mobile Suits featured in the game, will form a team with which to work together to counter the advance of the opposing one through various game modes.

For the occasion, the new launch trailer was released, accompanied by a new track remixed by Steve Aoki. We remind you that with the second season a new unit is added to the roster: theRX-93 Nu Gundamthe unit driven by Amuro Ray in Char’s Counterattack, the franchise’s first original theatrical film. All additional content of the second season is based on this film. Check out the new trailer below.

GUNDAM EVOLUTION DEBUT ON CONSOLE. SEASON 2 AVAILABLE FOR ALL PLATFORMS The multiplayer action game dedicated to the famous mecha also arrives on PlayStation and Xbox Milan, 1 December 2022 – Renowned video game developer Bandai Namco Online and publisher Bandai Namco Europe today announce that GUNDAM EVOLUTION, the franchise's first free-to-play hero shooter, is now available for PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One in Europe and Japan. In addition, the recently announced Season 2 has officially begun GUNDAM EVOLUTIONwhich will introduce a wide variety of new features and updates in the two mid-season slots. The first update of Season 2 is now available with the following contents: Added new Nu Gundam unit

New Destruction rule map “Colony Trading Post”

170 new custom items for the Season 2 Mobius update

Ability to change your player name

New custom match features (only for PC version and still under development for console version) Spectator mode Coaching function Time out function Room ID change function

Changes to ranked matches (several changes to rating and matchmaking systems)

Distribution of Season Title rewards

Mobius Unit Pack Item Set (with the following contents) New Nu Gundam unit Nu Gundam: Another Code unit skin Nu Gundam: Another Code unit weapon skin Amuro Ray Portrait (CCA) Ver. 2

Additional items MP trade only Shovel Rider (Space Design) Gundam Barbatos (Second Form)

Commemorative events for the launch of the console version Event Period: Season 2 duration And more (visit the official website for more details)

Additional areas of the service for the PC version India, Vietnam, Turkey, Israel, Ukraine, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic

Balancing patch for each unit

Stabilization of the network environment and easier re-matching

Renewal of current coffers Additionally, various campaigns will be implemented throughout Season 2 for players to enjoy GUNDAM EVOLUTION during the festive period. The theme of the Season 2 update is based on the anime film “Mobile Suit Gundam: Char’s Counterattack”, and more details can be found in a top secret mission briefing accessible at the following link: https://youtu.be/Ww7Ig55q9xo. Meanwhile, you can preview the Season 2 theme, Mobius, in a dedicated trailer: https://youtu.be/Vj0rLTSXYbg GUNDAM EVOLUTION is a free-to-play team-based first-person shooter featuring 6v6 PvP combat aboard mobile suits from the Gundam universe. The game features three objective-based modes: Point Capture, Domination, and Destruction. The title features a unique set of challenges that requires teams to plan and execute formidable attack and defense strategies to achieve victory. GUNDAM EVOLUTION is now available for PC in select areas of North America, Europe, Asia and Japan. Service areas for PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One are listed on the official website: (https://gundamevolution.com/). For more information about GUNDAM EVOLUTIONvisit the official website GUNDAMEVOLUTION.COM or join the conversation on Twitter at https://twitter.com/gundamevolution .

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment