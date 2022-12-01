“I told Messi that the penalty was not going to be given. I wanted to bet that for 100 euros,” said the goalkeeper of Juventus and Poland. Referee Danny Makkelie, on the advice of VAR Pol van Boekel, decided that Szczesny had committed a foul on Messi, but the goalkeeper says he will not pay.

“The bet will not be legal and I will be sent away for it,” he said. “I’m not going to pay it either. Messi doesn’t have to worry about 100 euros.”

Poland lost the game with Argentina 2-0, but still qualified for the round of 16 on the basis of goal difference.

