BANDAI NAMCO Filmworks has announced the release date of the first of three episodes for the new miniseries GUNDAM BUILD METAVERSEculmination of the universe built starting with Gundam Build Fighters ten years ago and continued with the two seasons of Divers.

The first episode will be available for free on YouTube, on the channel Gundam.infofrom the next one October 6. The other two will be available together from the next one October 20th.

Metaverse will see the debut of a new protagonist, but also the return of historical faces such as Sei Iori, Sekai Kamiki, Riku, Hiroto and other characters that we got to know over the course of four animated series dedicated to the GUNPLA universe.

Let’s see the trailer for this new series below.

GUNDAM BUILD METAVERSE – Trailer

Source: Gundam.info