Carles Puigdemont’s defense will present this Friday night in Luxembourg the appeal against the ruling of the General Court of the EU (TGEU) that on July 5 withdrew the parliamentary immunity as MEPs of the former Catalan president and two of his former advisers in the Generalitat, Toni Comín and Clara Ponsatí (who are also going to appeal). The three have remained on the run from Spanish justice since the end of October 2017, and their surrender to Spain is pending the final decision of European justice on their immunity. The defense has pushed the deadline to present the appeal to the maximum – it ends tonight – as part of its strategy of delaying the process: the legislature in the European Parliament ends next June and then there will be elections again. If Puigdemont is re-elected, lawyers would try to have the Spanish Supreme Court have to start the entire handover procedure from the beginning, although that scenario is not clear to jurists.

In parallel with the presentation of the appeals, the defense of the leaders of the processes The independence movement will request precautionary measures so that Puigdemont and Comín, prosecuted for a crime of aggravated embezzlement and another of disobedience, can temporarily recover their immunity until the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) decides on the merits of the matter. The court’s final resolution, according to lawyers, may take up to six or eight months. And the previous decision on precautionary measures, several weeks.

In March 2021, the European Parliament agreed by a large majority to respond to the request of the Spanish Supreme Court and grant the request (the authorization to withdraw their immunity so that they could be tried) regarding Puigdemont, Comín and Ponsatí. In May of that year, the defense of the three escapees asked the TGEU to annul that decision of the European Parliament, a request that the court rejected on July 5. But there was still a last resort, which is what the defense will present tonight.

Although that decision of the TGUE opened the door for Supreme Court Judge Pablo Llarena to once again issue a European arrest warrant against the three pro-independence politicians, at the end of July Llarena announced that he would not make a decision on the matter until the European justice system pronounce on the possible precautionary measures that both [Puigdemont y Comín] “they can present to see their parliamentary immunity provisionally restored,” according to the General Council of the Judiciary.

After hearing the TGEU ruling, Puigdemont decided, in any case, not to travel to the plenary session of the European Parliament in Strasbourg (its headquarters on French soil) which was held only a few days later, considering that he did not have sufficient guarantees of not being arrested. But since Llarena announced that he would wait for Luxembourg’s decision, the former president He has returned to attend the plenary session – this week – and to other events, such as a tribute to the musician Pau Casals that was held at the end of August at Prada in Conflent, in the south of France.

The decision to speed up the deadlines of European justice as much as possible is consistent with the strategy followed from the beginning by Puigdemont’s defense of stretching out the process to gain time. The clock only starts again when the administrative services of the CJEU receive the appeal, that is, from tonight. If the deadlines are extended, as the defense estimates will happen, a final decision will not come before the end of the current European legislature, which will be renewed in the elections set for June 9. If Puigdemont attends these elections and is re-elected, the Supreme Court could have to request a petition again and start the entire process from scratch. This is the objective pursued by the lawyers of the fugitives, although it is not a clear situation from a legal point of view.