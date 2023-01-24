ZTwo days after the fatal shooting at a dance hall in the US state of California, another victim has succumbed to his injuries. This was announced by the LAC+USC Medical Center hospital on Monday. The death toll rose to eleven. The condition of another person being treated at the hospital was described as “serious”. Two patients are on the road to recovery.

Attack on Chinese New Year

A 72-year-old man of Asian descent opened fire at the Star Dance Studio dance club in Monterey Park in the greater Los Angeles area on Saturday evening, according to authorities. The bloodbath in the mostly Asian town took place during Chinese New Year celebrations.

The attacker then entered another dance club, where an employee was able to snatch his firearm. The 72-year-old fled and later took his own life in a van when the police tried to arrest him.

His motive was also unclear on Monday. According to media reports, in the past he had regularly visited the dance club where he shot himself on Saturday. He is said to have met his former wife there.

Attack on youth center in Iowa kills

Another gun attack occurred in the state of Iowa on Monday. At least two students died in a shooting at a youth center. Another person who works at the center was seriously injured in the incident in the city of Des Moines, according to local police. Three suspects were arrested a short time later. It was a “targeted” and not a “random” act, said a police officer. He did not provide any information about the possible motive or the age of the victims and suspects.

The US has long struggled with gargantuan levels of gun violence. Fatal attacks of this magnitude are sadly normal in the United States.