The Gulf of Californiaalso know as Sea of ​​Corteknown as the ‘Aquarium of the World’, it is one of the most important sites in Mexican Pacific regarding the marine life that inhabits this space. An important part of this microcosm is the presence of the Gray whale.

These huge cetaceans spend long months in the Gulf of California, some types of whales live all year in these waters. According to the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources (Semarnat), in the Sea of ​​Cortez they are inhabited by various types of these oceanic giants.

The agency indicates that in the Gulf of California there are notable concentrations of fin whale, blue whale, Bryde’s, humpback, sperm whale and of others Whales that reside throughout the year or seasonally visit these waters.

However, there are activities that can disturb the whales, such as the episode of a cetacean falling on a boat in Topolobampo, Sinaloa. And it is that the call observation tourism it is completely linked to the presence of the gray whale in the Gulf of California. In the case of the gray whale, the best months for observation in the Sea of ​​Cortez are from December to March.

According to Semarnat documents, there are 11 species of cetaceans that are affected by collisions with ships, among them are the right whale, the blue whale, the humpback whale, the gray whale, the fin whale and the sperm whale.

Since 1940 there are records of whale watching activities in the Gulf of California, both for scientific, educational or recreational purposes, although basically it is more related to companies or commercial businesses that sell the sighting experience.

The Sea of ​​Cortez is recognized worldwide as a microcosm of the tropical and temperate Pacific Ocean, with an abundance of pelagic and coastal species, some migratory and others not. However, researchers have warned about how human activities, such as observation tourism, can disturb these spaces where whales live.

The Gulf of California has served as a natural laboratory for exploration and training for some of Mexico’s most renowned marine scientists, as well as many from the United States and other parts of the planet. Therefore, the importance of its preservation.

It may interest you:

Despite its enormous importance, Semarnat has pointed out that the biological wealth of the Gulf of California is at increasing risk while the effect of human activities on these waters increases.